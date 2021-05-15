Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGTC opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Several research firms recently commented on AGTC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

