Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.60 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 63,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,032. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

