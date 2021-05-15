Aragon Court (ANJ) Reaches Market Cap of $92.88 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 287.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $92.88 million and approximately $2,917.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

