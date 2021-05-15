Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

