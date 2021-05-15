ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Timothy D. Thorne Sells 5,141 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARCB opened at $84.11 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ArcBest by 27.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.