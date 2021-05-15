Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Arco Platform stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.36 million, a PE ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

