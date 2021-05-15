Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.
Arco Platform stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.36 million, a PE ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
