Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. HSBC lifted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of ARGO opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. Argo Group International has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

