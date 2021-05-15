Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.51

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.