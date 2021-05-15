Argus Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $775.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Argus from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $710.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

