Arion Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Arion has a market capitalization of $81,831.13 and $20.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00575533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00238323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.91 or 0.01173252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.67 or 0.01207592 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,951,471 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

