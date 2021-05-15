Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.71

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003520 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $221.49 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021570 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,284,964 coins and its circulating supply is 129,164,067 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

