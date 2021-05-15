Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.01

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,111,960 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

