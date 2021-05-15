Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR opened at $72.83 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

