Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$11.26 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.07. 556,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,395. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.80.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

