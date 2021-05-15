Arweave Price Hits $27.19 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $907.85 million and approximately $69.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $27.19 or 0.00055959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

