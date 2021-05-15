Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 319.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

