Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 290 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78.

