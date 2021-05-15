Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Announces Earnings Results

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARHH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. Assure has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

