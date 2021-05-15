Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

