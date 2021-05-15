Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

