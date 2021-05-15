AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,864 ($102.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,446.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,553.47. The firm has a market cap of £103.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 71.46 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

