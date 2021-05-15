Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

