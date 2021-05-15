Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post sales of $98.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.80 million. Aterian reported sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

