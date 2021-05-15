Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATNX. Laidlaw cut their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

ATNX opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 717,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

