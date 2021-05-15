Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells $856,900.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00.

NYSE ATKR opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Atkore by 90.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

