Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $21.48.

