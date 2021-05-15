Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 7,785 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

