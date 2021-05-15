Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

