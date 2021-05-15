Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.62. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.