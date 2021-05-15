Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

