Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $18.91 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

