Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,725 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,092,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

