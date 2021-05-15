Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.