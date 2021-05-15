AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. 230,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,925. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.