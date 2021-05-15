aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 304,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

