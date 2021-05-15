Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) VP Purchases $99,693.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

