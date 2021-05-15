Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 14,620,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,006,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.