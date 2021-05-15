Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.11.

ACB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,690,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

