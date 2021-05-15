Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $11.25 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.70. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 141,569 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

