AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUNF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

AusNet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.