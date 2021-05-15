AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SAUNF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.
AusNet Services Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
