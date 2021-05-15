Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.44 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

