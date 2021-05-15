Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 969.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,946 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,519 shares of company stock worth $18,314,666 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $122.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -192.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

