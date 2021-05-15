AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

AVEO stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

