AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS stock opened at €22.88 ($26.91) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

