Axe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Axe has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $562,259.89 and $81.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.12 or 0.01480296 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.