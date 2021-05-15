AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a P/E ratio of -298.23 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.