Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%.

AYLA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 25,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYLA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.