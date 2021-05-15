Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Price Target Increased to C$1.03 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.79 to C$1.03 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX: AZZ / OTCQB: AZZUF) One Step Closer to Uranium Project in the U.S.” and dated May 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.97 million and a P/E ratio of -24.23.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

