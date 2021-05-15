Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Price Target Increased to C$1.03 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.79 to C$1.03 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX: AZZ / OTCQB: AZZUF) One Step Closer to Uranium Project in the U.S.” and dated May 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.97 million and a P/E ratio of -24.23.
About Azarga Uranium
Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.
