Azuki (AZUKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,833.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $20,833.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00097871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00544866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00235498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.54 or 0.01231812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.65 or 0.01201363 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,317,304 coins and its circulating supply is 11,297,635 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.