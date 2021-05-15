Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. Analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Azul by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $9,215,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

